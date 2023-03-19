Jeanette White
Obituary
Jeanette White, 91, of Wildwood, Tennessee, passed away on Monday, March 13, 2023, in Roswell, NM. Please take a moment to share a kind thought or memory with Jeanette’s family at www.andersonbethany.com.
There will be a viewing and visitation at Anderson Bethany Funeral Home Chapel, on Tuesday, March 21, from 10:00 AM-5:00 PM. A Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, March 22, 2023, at 2:00 P.M. at Anderson Bethany Funeral Home Chapel. A graveside service will follow at South Park Cemetery, Wednesday, March 22, 2023.
Jeanette was the Manager at Sunny Acres Senior Center for many years. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and friend to many.
She loved to help the community as much as possible and She loved God so very much. She shared the good news of the Lord with everyone, and she was considered “a Religious Christian Councilor,” by many people.
Those left to cherish her memory are her only Son, Gary Lynn Allan, her niece Rhonda Christensen (husband Kody), great nephews, Logan Christensen, and Tate Christensen, and her Adopted grandson, Kelly Lynn Blakemore.
Jeanette was also an amazing motherly figure to Pete Perez, and his wife Christina Perez. She treated his grandkids and the entire family like her very own.
Gary, Jeanette’s son wants the world to know, she was a walking piece of heaven. And his life will not ever be the same again without her but knows the Lord and Jeanette will get Him through this time of mourning.
She will be dearly missed by all and was loved and respected by many. Her journey on earth has ended, she is now walking the streets of gold.