An Albuquerque district judge rejected arguments by the New Mexico Racing Commission to dismiss a lawsuit by Coronado Partners, setting up a legal showdown this spring whether to issue a sixth and final license to build a horse-racing track and casino in Tucumcari.
District Judge Nancy Franchini’s three-page ruling on Jan. 23 to deny a motion to dismiss and allow the lawsuit to proceed was expected.
Franchini had signaled during a telephone hearing in December she would allow the appeal by Coronado to contest the commission’s rejection of the racing-license application for the Tucumcari “racino.” She said at the time the commission’s legal arguments to dismiss the lawsuit were insufficient.
In her most recent ruling, Franchini rejected the commission’s arguments that its rejection of Coronado’s application was final and could not be appealed.