ESPAÑOLA — The restraining order application filed by city of Española employee Danielle Bustos against Mayor John Ramon Vigil was denied on July 5 by First Judicial District Court Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer.
Court documents stated the application was denied because Bustos, customer services manager of Española’s Utility Department, has an adequate remedy at law.
“I’m thankful,” Vigil said. “I always know that the truth will come out. My personal legal counsel and I are reviewing all legal options to possibly recover any damages.”
Bustos said she had no comment on the application being denied.
Bustos filed the application June 29, only two days after she sent a formal written complaint to City Manager Jordan Yutzy in which she alleged Vigil was harassing her.
“I feel like I have a target on my back and he feels he can just harass, belittle and degrade me,” she wrote.
Yutzy was placed on suspension the following day due to unspecified issues, according to Vigil who told the Rio Grande SUN he could not disclose the reason because it is “a personnel issue.”
“The following day the Mayor put the City Manager, which the letter was addressed to, on suspension,” Bustos wrote in court documents. “The Mayor then put himself as the acting City Manager, which is now my direct supervisor.”