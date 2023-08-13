TUCUMCARI — An Albuquerque judge on Aug. 4 rejected a lawsuit by Coronado Partners against the New Mexico Racing Commission to force it to issue a sixth and final license for a horse-racing track and casino in Tucumcari.
District Judge Nancy Franchini on Aug. 4 issued an 18-page ruling in favor of the commission.
Citing state law, Franchini ruled the New Mexico Legislature in 1978 authorized the racing commission to grant or reject licenses.
“I’m very disappointed,” Logan attorney Warren Frost, one of Coronado’s principals, said in a phone interview. “I thought we had an excellent argument.”
Coronado’s lawsuit, filed in late 2021, initially sought to prod the racing commission to issue a decision on its application.
The commission, which was reorganized in 2019, had refused to make a decision on a sixth license after months of public hearings in 2018. Other applicants for the license were from Clovis and Lordsburg.
Coronado proposed a horse-racing track and casino on Tucumcari’s east side that would employ at least 500 people and generate up to $55 million in revenue by 2025.