LOVINGTON — A juvenile escapee from the Lea County Detention Center, wearing a distinctive green jumpsuit, sparked a rapid response from deputies of the Lea County Sheriff’s Office last week.
The individual was sighted in a field located south of the Lea County Sheriff’s Office, leading to a tense situation that unfolded with gunfire.
As the deputies were responding to the scene, gunshots rang out as the suspect, who was seen wielding a firearm, was carelessly discharging rounds into the air. Deputies immediately identified the individual as a juvenile detainee and utilizing effective communication skills, they successfully persuaded the young offender to surrender the weapon without resorting to force. The suspect was apprehended without any further complications.
The juvenile was already the subject of an arrest warrant relating to the unlawful taking of a motor vehicle. And because of his escape attempt, he faces fourth-degree felony charges for jailbreak, second-degree felony charges for aggravated burglary, and third-degree felony charges for aggravated assault on a peace officer. Furthermore, he faces misdemeanor charges for resisting, evading, or obstructing an officer, larceny, unlawful carrying of a deadly weapon, and negligent use of a firearm.