Kathy Vega, 65, was called home by our Lord and Savior on February 2nd, 2023 with her family by her side.
Kathy was born on February 8th, 1957, to Richard Shangraw and Shirley Boynton. She was born in Burlington, Vermont. Kathy was a loving mom, grandma, great grandma, and so much more. Kathy was a school teacher for many years and a homemaker who always put her family first. She loved all her family very much.
Anyone who knew Kathy, knew she always had a beautiful smile that would welcome anyone in, even the neighborhood kids. She loved babysitting her grandkids and always had a full house. Kathy was a strong believer in her faith, she loved going to church, praise and worship was always her favorite. She was loved by many and was such a beautiful soul. She will be missed dearly.
She is survived by her son Pete Shangraw and wife Audra Shangraw, her daughter Jessica Ponce and husband John Ponce, her mom Shirley Boynton and husband Daniel Boynton her Dad Richard Shangraw and wife Kathy Shangraw brother Rick Shangraw and wife Angela Shangraw brother Brett Shangraw and wife Sherrie Shangraw brother Todd Shangraw. She is also survived by 11 grandkids, Haley, Kylei, Peter, Mackenzie, Zachary, Caden, Abigail, Kyle, Ethan, Ryann, Zoey 1 great granddaughter Elliana 1 great grandson Nicholas who will be arriving in May. Also many cousins, nieces, nephews.
Kathy was preceded in death by her son, Christopher Vega. We are sure they had an amazing reunion in Heaven. Her great grandson Thiago, we know she is holding him and singing to him with her beautiful voice she regained.
Funeral services are scheduled for 10 a.m. Friday, February 24th, 2023, at Church On The Move, 901 W. Brasher Rd. A reception will follow immediately after at Beginnings, 3908 S. Main St.