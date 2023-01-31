SILVER CITY — A Mining District student has been arrested and charged with a misdemeanor after the student allegedly made threats against C.C. Snell Middle School.
On Jan. 18, at about 4:30, Bayard police responded to an incident at Snell, where a student had reportedly made verbal threats of violence at the school, according to a press release by Police Chief Hector Carrillo. After an investigation, the student was arrested and charged with unlawful shooting threats.
According to the release, the criminal investigation is ongoing, and the student is now subject to juvenile criminal court proceedings.
Bayard police will patrol Snell until further notice, and have also asked the Sheriff’s Office to assist, the release stated.
“The Grant County Sheriff’s Office assisted us in this investigation, and they will keep assisting us to be at Snell Middle School,” Carrillo told the Daily Press. “We have a plan to try and provide as much presence as we can to Snell Middle School.”
He said he was unable to comment further on the ongoing investigation.