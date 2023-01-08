SILVER CITY — Some days are harder than others, and for some reason there has been a series of hard days recently.
Living this lifestyle isn’t easy in general. I knew that going in, and have intentionally chosen to take on the responsibility of raising our own food. There are reasons why most left the agrarian lifestyle. Convenience is convenient, and it also eliminates the reality of the blood, sweat and tears involved in the process.
The past few weeks have been full of blood, sweat and tears. They’ve actually been heavy on the tears. I assume it is times like this that make many reconsider and throw in the towel.
It’s been a series of events that would make Murphy point and say, “Yep! Told you so! That’s why I coined the law.”
I have heard horror stories of young goat does breeding with larger bucks and having babies so large they cannot physically birth them. I have not had this happen here until this year.
Throughout the fence line and on each gate, I have spots cut out where the chickens can walk through. The goats have stretched out and made the access hole into the buck pen large enough that most of the goats can walk through it.
It hasn’t really been a concern to me because the bucks, due to their large horns, are still contained in their yard.
It should have been a concern to me. I actually was good with this situation up until babies started arriving. The smaller goats would go spend time in the buck pen, and the bucks enjoy the company. The bigger girls tend to be protective over alfalfa, which is their favorite feed, and the bucks gladly share theirs with their visiting friends. So the more timid of the goats have found a refuge in the buck pen come feeding time. It seemed to work — or at least I thought it did.
It is kidding season now. For the most part, all has been smooth. The moms have their babies without issue. The exceptions to this have been rough, however. I have lost a few young does in birth.
I found myself recently scooping up a lifeless kid, bringing her back from the brink (Ariel, my bottle baby, is doing great) and immediately after, walking over and putting down a doe that was not going to make it and was suffering.
I told you about Ariel in a previous column, but not about the doe I put down. This was my first real loss of this season.
I had a second doe birth a baby girl. She continued to labor, and was not caring for her kid. I decided to take the kid in and feed her. I thought all was OK, and she was a spirited little thing. I put her outside for a few hours while I ran into town, and when we returned, she was lethargic and did not want to eat. She died the following day.
A day or two later, I had a young mom birth a kid and completely abandon him. She is new to the mom game, and had no idea what to do with the little one. Or maybe something was wrong with him, and she knew it.
I found him out in the yard, shivering and calling for his mom. No goat seemed to claim him, and it took me a while to figure out who he even belonged to. I brought him in, warmed him up and fed him. He seemed to be doing well, and I took him back out, hoping his mom would realize that he was hers and care for him.
I went out before dark and fed him again, just in case. This time he was less enthusiastic on the bottle, and I hoped it was because he was full from nursing. It was cold that night, and I debated bringing him in. I still have a bottle baby that I am keeping inside at night, and I told myself that I cannot have a herd of baby goats inside. That isn’t how nature works, and I can’t do that to my house or myself.
When I went out to look for him in the morning, he was barely alive, and my efforts to save him were unsuccessful.
I have cried over these animals more in the past few weeks than over all my years combined.
Looking on the positive side, the yard is still bouncing with activity, and we do have a bunch of healthy and happy kids. The days are getting longer, and the chickens are laying again.
Nature is full of beauty. It is frequently harsh as well. This life certainly keeps me grounded and connected.
Kathryn Nelson is a Grant County native whose column is published each Friday. She raises a family and attempts to raise their own food, going back to basics one small step at a time. The views expressed in this column are those of the author.