How many feral cows does it take to ruin a river? Not that many!
The Gila River flows through the world’s first Wilderness area, initiated by the noted ecologist Aldo Leopold in 1924 when he worked on the Gila National Forest early in his career.
Sadly, southwest New Mexico’s Gila River headwaters have been absorbing year-round abuse from hundreds of feral cows for decades. After a series of failed attempts, the courageous staff of the Gila National Forest has successfully removed many of the feral cattle from the heart of the Gila Wilderness, with more to come.
How have they achieved this? Experience has shown that previous efforts to round up the wild cows were costly, cruel to the cows and extremely dangerous to the contract wranglers. Aerial gunning is cheap, swift and effective. Despite allegations of “wasted meat,” the cost of bringing dead cows out of the wilderness is prohibitive, and nature needs only a few days to clean up a carcass the old-fashioned way at zero cost.
But the job is not finished. Why is it so important that all the feral cows be eliminated? In 18 months, the Gila Wilderness will celebrate its 100-year anniversary. The Gila region, among the world’s most biologically diverse, is faced with the perils of increasing aridity due to climate change. The Gila’s magnificent coniferous forests, like all those spread across the mountains in the Southwest, are at increased risk. Global temperatures have recently risen 1.2 degrees celsius, and are expected to increase to 2 degrees; thus, we risk catastrophic, irreversible, ecological change. Our forests are likely to succumb to increasing aridity with mass mortality.
The Gila’s green river of life, characterized by its high ecological potential, helps sustain this huge landscape against that troubling, uncertain future. The damaged Gila River can soon — if adequately protected — restore its health. But that promising future is not attainable as long as hundreds of feral cattle overgraze and kill tree seedlings in the river bottom all year long. A healthy, wild river supports all manner of vegetation, wildlife and fish. Ask yourself, after hiking deep into the Gila Wilderness, what would you expect to see at the river? Thankfully, the Forest Service seeks nothing less than total removal of feral cows, and the rebirth of a vital Gila River.
And, importantly, a much safer visitor experience. Gila National Forest staff deserves our thanks for finally moving forward with this difficult and controversial, though necessary, task.
We look forward to a centennial celebration in 2024, knowing that the world’s first designated wilderness area has a Gila River flowing through it that is poised to finally recover from this damaging episode. We need a river and floodplain acting as a cool, moist refuge for the Gila’s wealth of biodiversity in the hotter, drier, more uncertain future looming just ahead.
Jim Furnish is a retired deputy chief for the U.S. Forest Service. He lives in Gila. The views expressed in this column are those of the author.