TAOS — An anonymous caller claimed to have shot a store clerk at Coyote Club on Taos Plaza late March 9, but local law enforcement officers discovered that it was a hoax.
Local, county and state police officers responded to Taos Plaza after the false report was made to Taos Central Dispatch at 4:05 p.m., according to Taos Police Chief John Wentz. After searching the area and speaking with employees at Coyote Club, a longstanding shop on the southwest corner of the plaza, officers found no evidence a shooting had taken place.
During the search, Chief Wentz said the same anonymous caller called again, saying they could see the officers searching the plaza and would shoot them as well, but again, no shooting occurred.
Wentz explained that, although the caller had masked their number, he was working in tandem with the Taos County Sheriff’s Office and New Mexico State Police to try to identify the voice of the person who had made the threat. As of that evening, however, they had not identified a suspect.
Last month, law enforcement released recordings of a series of prank calls that threatened shootings were taking place at schools in other parts of New Mexico. Wentz said that if law enforcement can’t develop leads through their own investigation of the recordings in this case, he may release the audio to allow the public to assist in pinpointing the person on the other line.