LOVINGTON — The Lea County Commission has given the go-ahead to spend $49,500 for a master plan for a Lea County Law Enforcement Training Center north of Lovington.
The architectural firm of Manns Woodward Studios will provide the master plan design services by June 1. The company specializes in the design of public safety facilities and training center.
The county owns an 82-acre parcel of land at the intersection of Reed and Dickens roads, six miles north of Lovington and has designed the land for the use of a law enforcement training facility.
“We are at a crossroads of where we need to do something,” said Lea County Sheriff Corey Helton. “Training is a critical part of safety.”
Helton says he envisions a facility that law enforcement agencies from around the state would use.