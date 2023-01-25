LOVINGTON — Lea County received the highest possible marks for its financial audit for fiscal year 2021-22 from audit firm Pattillo, Brown & Hill LLC. The county commission approved the audit during its regular meeting Jan. 13.
“We issued an unmodified (clean) opinion,” said Chris Garner, CPA with the firm. “It is the highest level we can issue.”
An unmodified opinion was issued for internal controls as well.
Most importantly, no findings were reported in the audit. “We did not find a single exception,” Garner said.
“I don’t know if many people recognized how high a level of performance it takes to have zero findings,” said county manager Mike Gallagher as he praised the county’s employees who made it happen.
“It’s not just the financial department, it’s everybody in this organization,” said Chip Low, Lea County finance director.
The county will be recognized at the New Mexico Association of Counties for its financial excellence for the fourth year in a row.