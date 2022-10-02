Who do you trust? How you answer this question determines how you experience life on a daily basis. You lean on those you trust and not on those you don’t trust.
Sometimes the biggest single event in a person’s lifetime is a result of a breach of trust.
Based on your upbringing and your life experiences, you may be one who trusts strangers or you may be one who doesn’t trust your closest friends. Most of us fall somewhere in between. Your trust “meter” is determined by your journey to today.
Much of our view of the world involves trust. There is a low level of trust when you get in your car and drive down the street. You trust that the car coming at you will stay in its lane. There is a high level of trust when you have a life threatening physical condition and you choose a doctor to do surgery on you. You trust that he knows exactly what to do as he cuts you open.
What I’m saying is that it’s virtually impossible to get through a day without trusting someone.
Steven Covey said, “Trust is the glue of life. It’s most essential ingredient in effective communication. It’s the foundational principle that holds all relationships.” I agree. And isn’t your experience in life all about relationships?
President Ronald Reagan put a different spin when he said, “Trust, but verify.” Along the same lines Finley Peter Dunne said, “Trust everybody, but cut the cards.” In both instances you start with trust.
A definition of trust that I like is, “unwavering belief in the authenticity of someone or something.”
Trust is built on consistency. Trust starts and ends with truth. Charles Spurgeon said, “A lie can travel halfway around the world while the truth is putting on its shoes.”
Are there more people you trust in this world or more people you distrust? People you distrust may be putting their own interests over your interests, but fooling you by the words they use. We judge others by their actions and we judge ourselves by our intentions.
Another word for trust in many situations would be “expectations.” My wife’s father always told her growing up, “He who expects nothing shall never be disappointed.”
William Shakespeare said, “Love all, trust a few, do wrong to none.”
In a relationship, trust often comes over time. It’s often something that has to be earned.
In a leadership role, you must earn the trust of those you are leading. If you don’t believe in the messenger, you won’t believe in the message.
Depending on the journey you’ve walked, learning to trust another can be difficult, but it is necessary to experience a high quality of life.
When you enter into a relationship with another you inherit their past. I had a new employee once who didn’t trust me because his past employer took advantage of him. I dated a girl once who didn’t trust me because she was cheated on in her last relationship. Trust, once breached, is very hard to restore even if you weren’t the one who breached the trust.
The closest trust relationship we have should be with our spouse. The list of trust in this relationship is long. It begins with trusting that our spouse will be faithful to us. We trust our spouse will be by our side in the bad times and the good and he or she will walk our daily journey with us hand in hand.
We trust our spouse won’t go out and spend recklessly or incur significant debt on their own. We trust our spouse will meet our physical needs. And the list goes on.
We must trust professionals or those who make a living with a higher knowledge in areas we need help in. For example we trust a physician will give us the right prescription, a CPA will save us money on taxes, a lawyer will meet our legal needs, that a pastor will give wise advice in difficult times. We trust a car salesman selling us a car, a realtor selling our house, a bank or an investor handling our money. If you don’t have trust in any of these it’s time for a change.
When a professional breaches their trust, it makes others less trusting of others in that profession. It’s interesting how we are prone to stereotype.
Anytime you’re part of a team trying to accomplish a joint result you will not succeed unless you trust those on either side of you. In a football game the quarterback trusts that his front line will do their best to protect him every time the ball is snapped. A business leader trusts his or her employees will give their best efforts and properly serve those the business is serving, looking out for the business over their own needs. A nonprofit organization trusts that those who believe in the cause will step up and donate their time and resources.
Some people’s biggest trust issue is that they don’t trust themselves. This can be a major hindrance to a person accomplishing what he or she needs to be doing with their life. There’s an important aspect of trust that is critical in each of us. Do you trust yourself? Some people don’t trust others because they don’t trust themselves.
What happens when trust is broken? A relationship is lost. A family unit can be divided. A career can be lost. A life can be ended. The consequences of a breach of trust can be significant.
So who do you trust? If those you trust come through for you, you will be more trusting. If those you trust don’t, you will be less trusting. Do you trust God? Do you trust your spouse? Do you trust your employer? Do you trust your pastor or priest? Do you trust our President? Do you trust our government? These are some interesting questions for you to answer.
Allyson Felix said “The most important lesson that I have learned is to trust God in every circumstance. Lots of times we go through different trials and following God’s plan seems like it doesn’t make any sense at all. God is always in control and he will never leave us.” If you live your life with trust in God, your entire existence will be different.
My challenge to you is to be a person who is worth trusting. Some of us have further to travel to get to this place than others. Being trustworthy allows you to fly high and allows others to fly high around you. It allows others to build trust in you with confidence. If you model trustworthiness, others will model it also.
You may not always be popular, but people will know that when you give your word, you will keep it and that you won’t take them down a path only to cut their legs out from under them.
Live a life so others can securely lean on you.
Just a thought …
Rick Kraft is a local attorney, syndicated columnist and Executive Director of the Leadership Roswell Program. To submit comments, contributions or ideas, e-mail to rkraft@kraftlawfirm.org or write to P.O. Box 850, Roswell, NM, 88202-0850. The views expressed in this column are those of the author.