“The more time I spend around others, the more I like my dog.” I’m not sure who penned this quote, but it actually contains some logic. If there’s anything in this world that unconditionally accepts you the way you are, however that looks, it’s your dog.
Jim Fiebig shared, “If your dog thinks you’re the greatest person in the world, don’t seek a second opinion.” Meaning no offense to cat lovers, Mr. Fiebig also said, “You own a dog; you feed a cat.”
Lewis Grizzard further compared the two saying “You call to a dog and a dog will break its neck to get to you. Dogs just want to please. Call to a cat and its attitude is ‘What’s in it for me?’”
So how about a lighter column today on dogs? If this sounds good to you, raise your “paw!” A column on dogs shouldn’t be a “ruff” one. Corey Ford said “Properly trained, a man can be a dog’s best friend.” Let’s explore the world of dogs.
I would guess that most of you have had a dog at some time in your life. I’ll bet that some of you are even “dog lovers!” I think our country is inhabited with dog lovers. In many families dogs are full members of the family rising up just under the level of children.
I get a kick out of stores that exist solely for dog lovers. Often, when we’re traveling, we enjoy visiting dog stores. From customized signs for each breed of dog to hoodie sweaters and from specially shaped treats to puzzles your dog has to figure out to get to a treat, there’s something for every dog owner to spoil their dog.
There’s even a television channel that exists solely because of dogs. Some of the programming is for dogs to watch and some is programmed for dog owners. I’m still not sure how the typical dog would be able to turn on the television set or to find the right station if he wanted to watch his channel. I’ve found that most remote controls are not “dog friendly!”
When it first aired and was complementary I watched it briefly. I remember a veterinarian talking to us dog owners saying that a dog may spend 20 hours a day sleeping. Now there is a thought … don’t get any ideas.
What can we learn about life from dogs? I once heard a speaker say that if your goal in life is to exceed your dog’s expectations, you probably need to set some higher goals. I agree. Your dog should not be the determining factor in accomplishing in your life what needs to be accomplished.
I have a sign in our game room with the quote, “If you are not the lead dog, the view never changes.” If you are a member of a dogsled team, this quote is correct. Often we need to get out there and make things happen, not be stuck back in the pack looking at the rear of the one in front of us.
My wife and I have a one-year-old Boston Terrier who brings much joy into our lives. His name is Brodie O McGee. Thanks to our not having children at home anymore, he has got to be in the running for the most spoiled dog that has ever lived. He truly rules our house.
He fills many roles. He waits after meal time for any leftover food on our plates and then licks our plates or bowls clean as a whistle. He is part dishwasher. Whenever food falls to the floor, within seconds he consumes it. He is part vacuum cleaner. Whenever someone parks in front of our home, he is at our front door barking. He is part doorbell. You get the idea; he wears many important hats ...
When I was in college, I worked with live bear mascots for Baylor University in Waco, Texas. I traveled the country with the bears from California to Georgia to New York attending countless activities. I did this for two years. Despite the mascots being trained to perform a half dozen tricks, bears are not that bright.
I’ve also had many dogs over my six decades of life. Dogs are the smartest animals I have ever worked with. We taught out last dog, Buddy, also a Boston Terrier, over a dozen tricks including playing the piano. He understood maybe 200 words. Sometimes it is the word (such as “walk,” “back yard,” or “ball”) and sometimes it is the tone of voice we use. But either way my wife and I often found ourselves spelling a word (like we did when our children were young) to keep Buddy from understanding what we were talking about!
Our current Boston Terrier gets most excited when I put a leash on him at our front door. Getting exercise with me isn’t about him being independent, it is about sharing the experience with me with boundaries that extend to the end of the leash.
There’s a stretch where we run across a field. It’s the part of the run that he likes the least. Sometimes the wild grass is cut low, sometimes it reaches up to a foot tall. With his eye level about 5 inches above the ground he is entirely dependent on me to navigate across the field. He trusts me and counts on me choosing the path of least resistance to move him across the field.
Every now and then he gets a burr in his paw. He pulls back on the leash as he tries to run on three legs. I stop and remove the burr from his paw. He then runs close by my side again. And my stories can go on and on ... through it all he has full trust in me as his owner and the holder of the leash to lead him and keep him out of harm’s way. In turn he will protect me and defend me without reservation. I like the A.R. Gurney quote, “A man and his dog is a sacred relationship. What nature hath put together let no woman put asunder.”
My challenge to you today is to learn about life from your dog. He or she is truly an example of unconditional love. He doesn’t judge you or criticize you. Being greeted by a wagging tail and a wet pink tongue can change your day quickly. Having a four-legged friend sit next to you or in your lap and to share your life with no concept of time can be priceless.
A trusting dog will follow you wherever you go. He will be there to comfort you in your down times and there to celebrate with you in the good. Although success in your world should not be measured by your dog’s acceptance of you, it’s sure nice in this crazy world to always have a supporter, a protector, and a defender.
Now I need to leave this computer keyboard and give some attention to our four-legged furry critter ... Brodie is letting me know he wants to play a game of fetch!
Every little bit “yelps.” May your life be a “walk in the bark!” Oh, and may the “Paws” be with you.
Just some “doggone” thoughts ...
