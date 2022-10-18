State legislators are likely to allocate a good portion of the abundant state revenues expected to be available for the 2023 legislative session to one-time appropriations rather than to permanent spending for government budgets or payrolls, according to David Abbey, director of the Legislative Finance Committee.
Abbey provided information on current estimates of state funding for the 2023-24 budget and some ideas about how funding decisions could be made when speaking Friday morning with members of the board of directors of the Southeast New Mexico Economic Development District during a telephonic and online meeting.
“We remain near the bottom of many indicators — education, per capita income, health — but our state finances, I don't think, have ever been this strong in our history,” Abbey said.
He said that the state economy has come “roaring back” since early 2020, when first the oil and gas industry experienced huge price drops and then the pandemic hit the state, causing massive business and labor disruptions at the local to the global level.
The latest estimate of state revenues to be available for the state budget when the 2023 legislative session starts Jan. 17 is now estimated at close to $9 billion, with a new estimate to come in December.
“New money,” or the amount that revenues are expected to exceed fiscal year 2022-23 expenditures, is projected at $2.5 billion.
“We could grow the budget 30%,” Abbey said, but he added that he doesn't think that legislators will have an “appetite” to spend the entire $2.5 billion, given economic volatility over the past few years.
His opinion is that legislators will want to look at tax cuts and save funds in special long-term accounts. But, he said, the Legislature has approved 30% increases or more in the past couple of years, which indicates some possibility that the new money will be mostly or entirely allocated.
“I would expect us to have the ability to spend a billion or more on one-time, non-recurring expenditures,” Abbey said. “That isn't necessarily all capital.”
He said that could mean new programs or initiatives, similar to when the state allocated $45 million over two years to create the new Outdoor Recreation division and provide grant funding for statewide outdoor recreation programs.
A lot of money will be available for capital outlay awards, but Abbey said some of that could come from general fund reserves rather than new money. He also made a point that he has shared before with legislators, that a large amount of previously awarded capital outlay funds has yet to be used.
By June 2022, near the start of the 2023 fiscal year, unspent capital outlay to local governments totaled $1 billion out of the $1.45 billion allocated from 2018 to 2022, according to a September 2022 report posted on the New Mexico Legislature website, www.nmlegis.gov .
According to Abbey, the unspent balance of all capital outlay in the state on July 1 was $3.8 billion.
“I would urge all of you to make a regular feature of your financial reports to your governing bodies and the boards of finance the status report on outstanding capital outlay projects,” Abbey said.
Some of the county and municipal government leaders attending the Economic Development District meeting said their government staff do provide such regular reporting to local and state elected officials. They also said that the Legislative Finance Committee reports sometimes reflect a lag in financial reporting between local and state governments and don't show that funding has been encumbered for projects, if not actually reimbursed yet by state funds.
According the September 2022 report, Chaves County had 27 projects funded from 2018 to 2022 for a total of $3.52 million, with $2.84 million, or 80.6%, unspent by June. Only one project, a $300,000 water and wastewater project in Hagerman funded in 2020 was “blue rated,” with all funds spent.
Abbey said local governments in southeast New Mexico had similar results to the rest of the state and that many factors are at play for why capital outlay projects aren't being completed.
“The requests tend to piecemeal projects. We don't fully fund them or fund them properly,” Abbey said. “And then certainly supply-chain issues and inflation are impacting everybody, so you may be in a position that costs have soared over what you really initially thought it would be and you can't move forward with the project. Or maybe legislators are appropriating money to projects that weren't on the five-year plan and were not desired.”
In prior legislative committee meetings, local government officials also have talked about the lack of adequate staffing or professional contractors to work on numerous projects funded at the same time, issues state government officials indicated that they are trying to resolve in numerous ways, including by adding staff to provide technical assistance for local governments.
While the 2023 budget process gives legislators an opportunity to funded needed projects, Abbey said, they need to give great thought about whether government bodies can spend what is allocated to them and whether it would be wiser to fund existing projects fully to ensure completion before making new awards.
