ESPANOLA — Wave.
What wave?
Predictions of either a Red Wave or a Blue Wave in the Nov. 8 general election were awash in misconceptions and misperceptions. Neither party took control of the results.
One strange phenomenon nationally is that there appears to have been a surge in voters who crossed party lines, voting for a Democrat in one race and then a Republican in another.
Perhaps this augurs well for the country with voters becoming more moderate and centrist even though our politicians move farther to the right and left. Or maybe voters, while true to their party of choice, just found some of their candidates so repulsive and unacceptable they crisscrossed party lines in the voting booth.
Rio Arriba County and New Mexico overall remained staunchly Democratic. The most watched race in the state was the one for governor, which many thought would be close but it wasn’t.
Locally, two Democrats returned to office. Joseph Sanchez of Alcade easily won back his seat in New Mexican House of Representatives and Alex J. Naranjo of La Mesilla will again serve as a county commissioner.
In the governor’s race, incumbent Democrat Michelle Lujan Grisham handily defeated contender Mark Ronchetti 51% to 46%. It was an expensive race, with Lujan Grisham raising $12.5 million and Ronchetti $9.3 million.
The fight left scars and the governor was less than stately and gracious in her victory speech, mocking Ronchetti’s career as a television weatherman.
“If it seems like we were taking a minute of two or ten, it’s because I was backstage checking the weather,” said Lujan Grisham.
“Talking about the weather isn’t my specialty … but does anyone want to hear tomorrow’s forecast?” she asked, alluding to “four more years.”
Her speech was contrasted by Ronchetti, who took a statesmanlike approach on stage telling supporters he appeared to have lost but urging his supporters not to lose faith in New Mexico.
Off to his side on stage, his wife stood stoically as one of their young daughters, trembling, fought back tears. It was said and symbolized that politics is heavyweight fighting, one blow after another. It is not for the faint of heart. The governor’s race was brutal on many fronts.
Life is better when our government leaders at all levels show some class.
Gov. Grisham’s victory was typical of the reelection of incumbent governors of all states and from both parties. It is a political truism that beating an incumbent governor is all but impossible.
Lujan Grisham’s challenge going forward will be must the same as it has been for the last four years. The state faces increasingly difficult issues dealing with rampant and rising violent crime, poor statewide education results, high unemployment, early release of prisoners, and a faltering economy.
Violent crime is plaguing the state.
There is talk of those in the state legislature working to form new, bipartisan coalitions among its members that will lessen the party bickering and divisiveness and result in programs the improve the lot of all New Mexicans’ lives.
Polls throughout the election cycle continued to be warped and just plain wrong both in the state and nationwide. The more they predict the more the public disbelieves.
For instance, it appears the Republicans were poised to rout Democrats all across the country and that didn’t happen. Results were far more mixed than expected and as votes were being counted on election night and into the next day, Democrats in many states were showing surprising strength. Control of the U.S. Senate was still in doubt and Republican gains in the House appeared to be smaller than expected.
The apparent “ticket-splitting” that saw some voters pick and choose among their ballot choices in the cycle was interesting but it didn’t close the vast partisan divide that has left so many Americans at odds with each other over so many political and cultural issues.
Among the many misconceptions that can arise from a general election is the one that says, “so glad this is over and all the political ads dominating the airwaves will vanish and all the fighting among parties and candidates will cease for a while.” Wrong again.
This country now simply glides from one election cycle into another like a fast-flowing stream headed to a sea of more lying, fighting, and positioning. Iowa, here they come. New Hampshire, you’ll have presidential candidates roaming your streets as the snow melts in spring.
No sooner had several governors won their race than they were being touted as presidential candidates. You have to wonder how these folks get any work done? They are always campaigning and out of the office. When an election ends everyone is exhausted, even those joyous in victory. The constant tension takes its toll on those running and those watching. Every generation likes to lament that these contests are more vicious and brutal than any time in history.
Ahem.
They are forgetting that there were times when politicians and government officials settled these fights and differences dueling.
No. It’s not worse and the campaign never ends. Politics has always been a rough and tumble sport and always will. We fight and, if all goes well, we vote. That’s called democracy and it was never meant to be a lace-curtain indulgence.
So, take a break today but only today. Sigh. Lament. Feel victorious. Relax. Gloat. Then put on the gloves and go at it with glorious freedom to fight for your beliefs and ideals. It’s what we do.