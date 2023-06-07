TAOS — Taos Volunteer Fire Department responded to a structure fire off Cuchilla Road in Los Cordovas shortly after 6 p.m. May 29, but was unable to save the home, which bystanders Alfred and Annette Romero said belonged to their neighbor, a retired Taos police officer.
No one was injured in the blaze, which is under investigation, according to Lt. Eddie Joe Abeyta.
“They were looking at a lithium battery charging for a portable lawnmower,” he said. “Right now, it’s still under investigation, but that’s what it’s looking like.”
Fire Marshal Erik Oiesen-Vreeke said Memorial Day Weekend was a busy one for his department, which responded to three separate structure fires, including one that began in the early hours of May 27 at the shuttered Laughing Horse Inn.
“It’s another suspect fire,” Oiesen-Vreeke said. “We had the state fire marshal come up to do an investigation. There were not utilities to the building, so it’s a suspicious cause.”