SILVER CITY — The Forest Service has broken ground, or rather, trees, on phase one of the three-phase, three-year Bear Creek to Signal Peak Collaborative Restoration Project, which aims to manage fire risk and improve water, soil and wildlife habitat.
The project is a collaboration between the Silver City Ranger District and the local Natural Resources Conservation Service office that began in 2020.
“We have three priorities,” said fuels planner Daniel London. “One is reducing hazardous fuels in the wildland-urban interface. Another is improving watershed and riparian areas through different projects, including soil stabilization, vegetation and fencing. The third focuses on wildlife — specifically the Mexican spotted owl.”
The total area of the project, funded by a $888,398 joint grant from the Forest Service and Natural Resources Conservation Service known as the Joint Chiefs Grant, is 148,000 acres of Forest Service, BLM, state and private land.
London’s purview is vegetation removal, which is a major focus of phase one. The first unit to be treated is the Little Walnut/Gomez Peak trail area, in which small trees, mostly under five inches in diameter, are being masticated — chewed up and spit out by a tractor with a mulching head.
“What we do is break up the horizontal and vertical continuity of fuels,” London explained. “What that really means, without the jargon, is trying to increase spacing between trees — reducing the chance from fire to go from one tree to another.
“Say there was a wildfire here; firefighters are better able to react. The intensity would die down faster than in untreated areas.
“The Little Walnut area is a priority because of its high use and proximity to human development, i.e., values at risk” — hence the focus on the wildland-urban interface, often known as the WUI. In the case of Little Walnut, the wind direction relative to nearby homes is also a factor.
“In this area, wind comes out of the southwest,” London said. “From here to the northeast, it’s all private property. A lot of fire behavior here could be dominated by wind.”
Gomez Peak has, in fact, burned before. In contrast to the thickly forested base, the top portion of the mountain is clear because of a fire in 2012 that burned 31 acres.
The giant masticating tractor was grounded this week due to weather — the machine’s tires tear up the soil if it is too moist — but work is expected to resume after the new year, once the ground has dried out.
Most of the work done so far has been east of Little Walnut Road and just north of the trail system in the Wagon Wheel unit. When it starts up again in 2023, a small section of the CDT near the Little Walnut connector is on the menu for the tree-eater, and brief trail closures are expected.
We don’t want people going near the equipment,” London said, explaining that the tractors throw mulch and debris while operating.
Where possible, staff or signage will turn away recreational trail users, and he said members of the public should be aware of these machines and stay away. Of course, these masticators are not the only tool available, and in areas where they are not appropriate, such as steep slopes, hand-thinning will be employed.
Other areas to be treated include the nearby Wagon Wheel unit, Bear Mountain, XYZ Ranch and N.M. 15, among others.
“We want to hit quite a few areas in the WUI,” London said.