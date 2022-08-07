In the showcase of a store I recently visited in San Diego was a small, sad bear figure with a sign around his neck saying, “Do nothing and you’ll live longer.” I had to take a picture of it. As I clicked the photo I was thinking, “If you do nothing you really aren’t living. Why would you want to live longer?”
Are you making a difference with the life you have been given?
Today I want to talk about a man who changed countless lives and also happened to be blessed with a long life. He was an evangelist who lived 99 years and whose life continues to impact others years after his death.
His name was Billy Graham. He was an ordained Southern Baptist minister who became an internationally recognized evangelist. The six decades of his ministry reached from the late 1940s to the early 2000s. He had ongoing relationships with Presidents Dwight Eisenhower, Lyndon Johnson, and Richard Nixon and spent time with each of the twelve U.S. Presidents from Harry Truman to Barack Obama.
He preached a joint revival in 1957 with Martin Luther King, Jr. He was lifelong friends of Robert Schuller, had a friendly relationship with Queen Elizabeth II, and the list of public figures he impacted continues on.
His making a difference was not his interactions with the well known individuals he dealt with, but the individual lives he touched through his ministry. He led large indoor and outdoor crusades. His sermons were broadcast on radios and televisions, leading those who heard him to find a relationship between the Bible and contemporary secular viewpoints.
Over his years of ministry, he preached to audiences estimated to be 210 million in more than 185 countries and territories. According to his staff, over 3.2 million people responded to his invitation to accept Jesus Christ as their personal savior.
He preached the gospel to more people in person than anyone in the history of Christianity. His lifetime audience is estimated to exceed 2 billion.
Reverend Graham graduated from Wheaton College outside Chicago, the same college my father graduated from several years later. I just found out that Reverend Graham was the speaker at my father’s graduation and my father, who just turned 90, shook Billy Graham’s hand on that occasion.
Byron McNutt in the Van Wert, Ohio Times Bulletin reported on December 2, 2017, the following story, “American evangelist Billy Graham once said ‘May your troubles be less, your blessings more, and may nothing but happiness, come through your door. Life without God is like an unsharpened pencil — it has no point.’
“Graham, considered the most influential preacher of the 20th century by many, celebrated his 99th birthday on Nov. 7. That reminded me of an article I received about five years ago when Graham was only 94. Community leaders in Charlotte, North Carolina, invited their favorite son, Graham, to a luncheon in his honor.
“Graham initially hesitated to accept the invitation because he struggles with Parkinson's disease. But the Charlotte leaders said, ‘we don’t expect a major address. Just come and let us honor you.’ So he agreed.
“After wonderful things were said about him, Dr. Graham stepped to the rostrum, looked at the crowd, and said: ‘I’m reminded today of Albert Einstein, the great physicist who this month has been honored by Time magazine as the Man of the Century.
“Einstein was once traveling from Princeton on a train, when the conductor came down the aisle, punching the tickets of every passenger. When he came to Einstein, Einstein reached in his vest pocket. He couldn’t find his ticket, so he reached in his trouser pockets.
“It wasn’t there. He looked in his briefcase but couldn’t find it. Then he looked in the seat beside him. He still couldn’t find it.
“The conductor said, ‘Dr. Einstein, I know who you are. We all know who you are. I’m sure you bought a ticket. Don’t worry about it.’
“Einstein nodded appreciatively. The conductor continued down the aisle punching tickets. As he was ready to move to the next car, he turned around and saw the great physicist down on his hands and knees looking under his seat for his ticket.
“The conductor rushed back and said, ‘Dr. Einstein, Dr. Einstein, don’t worry, I know who you are; no problem. You don’t need a ticket. I’m sure you bought one.’ Einstein looked at him and said, ‘Young man, I too, know who I am. What I don’t know is where I’m going.’
“Having said that, Graham continued, ‘See the suit I’m wearing? It’s a brand new suit. My children, and my grandchildren are telling me I’ve gotten a little slovenly in my old age. I used to be a bit more fastidious.
“‘So I went out and bought a new suit for this luncheon and one more occasion. You know what that occasion is? This is the suit in which I’ll be buried. But when you hear I’m dead, I don’t want you to immediately remember the suit I’m wearing. I want you to remember this: I not only know who I am. I also know where I’m going.
“‘And may each of us have lived our lives so that when our ticket is punched we don’t have to worry about where we are going.’”
In the back of his 2007 book “Billy Graham, God’s Ambassador” were the words, “Someday you will read or hear that Billy Graham is dead. Don’t you believe a word of it. I shall be more alive than I am now. I will just have changed my address. I will have gone into the presence of God.”
I do believe this gentleman who impacted countless lives knew where he was going when he changed his address and was put into his black suit a second time.
My challenge to you today is to make choices that make a difference with the years that you have. None of us will reach in person the numbers that Reverend Graham did. But we were given our life to make a difference. I agree with Mother Teresa when she said, “Not all of us can do great things, but we can do small things with great love.”
I know why the bear with the sign looked sad. Doing nothing to live long is not what we were created for. I had a picture in my room growing up with the words, “A ship in harbor is safe, but that is not what ships were built for.” I don’t want to live my life with my ship staying in the security of a harbor.
The story of your life is being written every day. It is my hope, a prayer that when you breath your last breath that success in your life is not living a long life of “doing nothing.”
Just a thought …
