Yoli Pinon Photo

The NMMI Pentathlon Club after the awards ceremony of the USAPM National Championships, Aug. 13, at Colorado Springs, Colorado. Back row, left to right: Connor Densmore, Roslyn Densmore, Lucas Tang, Viktoria Ahaus, Charlotte Ahaus, Mary Kathryn Olvera, Tessa Walker, and Aonan Tang. Middle row: Coach Jan Olesinski, Allison Adajar Christensen, Alex Adajar Christensen, Matthew Baltazar, Ariana Adajar Christensen, and Jonah Oinon. Front row: Dylan Densmore. Not pictured: Olivia Tang.