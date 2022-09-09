The New Mexico Military Institute Pentathlon Club hauled in medals from the USA Pentathlon National Championship held in Colorado Springs, Colorado, Aug. 13-14.
Allison Adajar Christensen, Alex Adajar Christensen, and Olivia Tang all took first place in U11. Dylan Desmore took fourth place in the U14 category.
In the U15 category, Matthew Baltazar took first place, Connor and Roslyn Densmore both were second, while Ariana Adajar Christensen and Lucas Tang both took third.
Jonah Oinon took second place in the U17 category.
Tessa Walker and Mary Kathryn Olvera placed first and second, respectively, in the U19 category.
For the juniors category, Viktoria Ahaus and Charlotte Ahaus placed first and third, respectively.
Finally, Aonan Tang placed third in the Masters category.
