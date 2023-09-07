The Alien Motor Speedway hosted their fourth-annual Butch Reid Jr. Memorial races this weekend with racers from all over New Mexico and Texas coming to compete.
The races consisted of five classes: United States Racing Association Modifieds, USRA Stock Cars, USRA Hobby Stocks, AMS Bombers and West Texas Raceway Street Stocks.
For the USRA Modifieds races on Saturday, Roswell’s Isaiah Montoya won first place, two Las Cruces racers, Nick Rivera and Jimmy Ray, took second and third respectively. For Sunday, Jimmy Ray took first this time, Nick Rivera stayed in second and another Las Cruces resident, Fito Gallardo, took third.
Over at the USRA Stock Cars, Alamogordo’s Jason Josselyn took first place on Saturday, with Colin Deming in second and third went to Shawn McCarty from Carlsbad. Josselyn also took first on Sunday night, but Josh Cain from Rio Rancho took second with McCarty staying in third.
Roswell racers dominated the USRA Hobby Stocks in Saturday and Sunday’s races. On Saturday, Adam Wright finished in first place, followed by Michael Pena in second and third place goes to Chris Spear. Adam Wright and Chris Spear stayed first and third respectively on Sunday with Matthew Machen finishing in second place.
In the Bombers class, Dexter’s Baby Brisco took first place on Saturday, followed by Roswell’s Randy Doerhoefer in second place and third went to another Roswell resident Peyton Pena. Doerhoefer and Brisco swapped places on Sunday and Pena stayed in third.
In the WTR Street Stocks, Amarillo, Texas, resident Kenny Purkey took first place on Saturday with Roswell’s Chris Spear in second place and third place went to Lubbock’s Justin Wilkes. For Sunday, Purkey and Spear stayed in their places with Michael Pena in third.
The Alien Motor Speedway is hosting its First Responder’s Night of the racetrack where first responders get free grandstand admission with a valid ID this Saturday. The classes racing this Saturday are USRA B-Mods, USRA Hobby Stocks, USRA Stock Cars, WTR Street Stocks, Bombers and Junior Cyclones.