Lovelace Health System has named Nicholas Shirilla chief executive officer (CEO) of Lovelace Regional Hospital, effective Jan. 16.
Shirilla has served as associate administrator for UT Health Athens in Athens, Texas for the last year and a half. During his tenure there, Shirilla was the leading operator of the 127-bed facility. He developed multiple initiatives to increase the facility’s Net Promoter Score by 25%, operationalized a sleep center in Athens and led the development of an agreement to provide nephrology call coverage for the hospital, clinic space and the development of a dialysis program.
Prior to his time at UT Health Athens, Shirilla served as associate administrator for Lovelace Medical Center, where he provided strategic direction to radiation oncology, imaging, environmental services, dietary, therapies department, safety, transport, lab and COVID-19 tents and screeners.
Shirilla is a graduate of Western Michigan University and holds a master of science in health care delivery from Arizona State University.