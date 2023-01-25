LOVINGTON — To attract weekend and evening-oriented business in the downtown area, Lovington MainStreet is offering $40,000 as an incentive for entrepreneurs to open a brewery/micro-distillery in the downtown area.
In 2020, the organization hired a private consultant to assess the feasibility of a micro-distillery in Lovington. The results indicated Lovington could support a brewery and a micro-distillery.
To incentivize entrepreneurs, MainStreet developed the “AfterHours on Main” initiative, which offers $40,000 in funds to assist in the launch and operation of a micro-distillery and tasting room in downtown Lovington.
The city’s MainStreet program will serve as a direct liaison for all permitting, licensing, etc. The application process is competitive and only one entrepreneur will be selected to receive funding and assistance.
For more information, call Mara Salcido, Lovington MainStreet executive director, at 575-396-1418.