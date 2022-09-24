Some in the oil and gas industry are making efforts to introduce new technologies to the Permian Basin and New Mexico oilfields, given the now widely accepted recognition that greenhouses gases worldwide need to be reduced to reduce the consequences of global warming, which include extreme weather patterns, rising sea levels and significant declines in the populations of many plant and wildlife species.
Scientists with major U.S. petroleum companies have been aware of the link between global warming and fossil fuel use and production since at least the 1970s if not earlier, according to various news reports and scientific articles. Decades later, the nation and especially the state of New Mexico are still highly dependent on oil and gas products, with the U.S. Energy Information Administration indicating that fossil fuels accounted for 77% of U.S. energy consumption in 2021.
Federal and state regulations, as well as the imperatives of individual companies to respond to environmental, social and public health needs, are driving the change in the Permian Basin, the most productive oil and gas field in the United States.
Scientists describe high New Mexico emissions
A March 2022 Environmental Science & Technology paper published by the American Chemical Society and co-authored by eight researchers concluded that methane emissions from October 2018 to January 2020 in the New Mexico portion of the Permian Basin were significantly above the national average.
If the conclusions are correct, they would be particularly concerning because methane plays an outsized role in global warming. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) indicates that carbon dioxide contributes about 79% of greenhouse gas emissions in 2020 and methane only about 11%, but the researchers of the ES&T article wrote that methane has 28 times to 26 times greater potential to increase global warming compared to carbon dioxide during a 100-year period. Over a 20-year period, the global warming potential of methane is 84 times to 87 times greater.
The scientists also noted that the Permian Basin historically has recorded high methane emissions, as indicated by several surveys and measurements done since 2019, and they attributed that to a lack of regulations on venting and flaring in New Mexico and the basin's relative newcomer status as a major production field.
According to the article, aerial surveys of more than 30,000 oil and gas wells and transportation lines in New Mexico were done from October 2018 to January 2020, with 98,000 visits to well sites.
They found that emissions were 9.4% of gross gas production for the region, compared to a national average of 1.5%, according to the Greenhouse Gas Inventory of the EPA and about 2.3%, according to 2018 scientific article that synthesized measurements from various studies.
The emissions found in New Mexico equated to 194 metric tons an hour. The researchers also found that 1,958 of the methane plumes were larger than 10 kilograms an hour, with more than half being above 308 kilograms an hour and some larger than 1,000 kilograms an hour.
Emissions are also of concern to the EPA. On Aug. 1, it announced that it was conducting flyovers of the Permian Basin in New Mexico and Texas using helicopters equipped with infrared cameras. It was only the most recent of EPA survey, which began in 2019. The purpose of the August flyovers were to identify the sources of large methane emissions and volatile organic compounds. The compounds can form ground-level ozone when combined with other chemicals in sunlight. While stratospheric ozone protects from ultraviolet radiation from the sun, ground-level ozone is a pollutant, a primary component of smog.
“The Permian Basin accounts for 40 percent of our nation’s oil supply and has produced large quantities of dangerous VOCs and methane over the years, contributing to climate change and poor air quality,” said Region 6 Administrator Earthea Nance in a press statement about the surveys. “The flyovers are vital to identifying which facilities are responsible for the bulk of these emissions and therefore where reductions are most urgently needed.”
According to EPA spokesman Joe Robledo, the agency cannot say when the results will be available or provide additional information about the flyovers.
In response to such statements, U.S. oil and gas industry members frequently have said that the national industry is one of the cleanest. In a June letter to President Joe Biden, 27 energy associations, including the New Mexico Oil and Gas Association, wrote, “U.S. energy reserves – produced to among the highest environmental standards in the world – are the answer in the global quest for reliable energy supplies. American energy bolsters U.S. competitiveness and national security and brings economic opportunity to every corner of America. America’s oil and natural gas industry stands ready to advance the shared goals of meeting the world’s growing need for energy while also ushering in a lower-carbon future — including making annual investments that rival the federal government in carbon capture, utilization and storage; hydrogen; and other innovations.”
Companies announce new technologies, emission controls
A number of oil and gas operators in the Permian Basin are working toward more use of renewables in their efforts and implementing cleaner technologies. Just a few of the projects and initiatives are listed here.
• EOG Resources, based in Houston, is a major crude oil and gas producer in the San Juan and Permian Basins, with 16 rigs in the Permian. Sarah Mitchell, EOG regulatory manager, told state legislators during a Sept. 14 committee meeting in Hobbs that the company has a 99.9% gas emissions capture rate in New Mexico. She said a major reason is a new “closed loop gas capture” technology that can reinject gas unable to be delivered to pipelines back into the well holes temporarily, rather than venting or flaring the gas. The company also has installed continual methane monitoring systems.
“This is a New Mexico success story,” Mitchell said. “The first one of these we ever did was in New Mexico. … We are just now getting the technology to Texas.”
She also described how the company utilizes imaging devices on drones and fixed-wing aircraft as well as site surveys to avoid placing well pads on surfaces with cultural or archaeological sites of significance or in habitats of endangered, threatened or special status species. She said the data the company gathers is shared with the New Mexico State Land Office and the U.S. Bureau of Land Management.
• ExxonMobil has created the first Permian Basin natural gas, natural gas liquids and crude oil facility “certified” for meeting emissions-reduction standards for natural gas production. Meghan Macdonald, company spokesman, said the Poker Lake facilities in New Mexico produces about 200 million cubic feet of natural gas a day that is certified and graded “A” according to the MiQ standards by independent third parties.
“Xcel Energy is buying this certified gas, produced with low-methane emissions, to power local homes, schools and businesses in southeastern New Mexico,” Macdonald wrote in an email.
The company also has reduced gas flaring in the Permian Basin by 75% since 2019 and plans to eliminate what the World Bank defines as “routine flaring” entirely in the basin by the end of 2022. Routine flaring is defined as that which occurs during normal oil production when the gas produced cannot be reinjected, delivered to market or utilized on site.
In addition, ExxonMobil, which produces about 550,000 barrels of oil a day in the Permian Basin, more than 40% of its U.S. production, is the first company to make a commitment for “net zero emissions” of scope 1 and scope 2 greenhouse gases by 2030. Scope 1 greenhouse gases are those produced by sources controlled or owned by the company. Scope 2 are those purchased by the company and used in its operations.
According to the corporation website, ExxonMobil plans to achieve its Permian Basin goal by electrifying its oilfield operations using low-carbon power such as wind, solar and natural gas that is produced using carbon-capturing technologies. That would be in conjunction with reduced or eliminated flaring, methane monitoring, equipment upgrades and other actions.
• HF Sinclair, which owns the Navajo Refinery in Artesia, has opened its third renewable diesel production site, this newest one also in Artesia. According to its website, the Artesia unit is expected to produce 9,000 barrels a day of renewable diesel, a low-carbon fuel made from recycled animal fats, soybean oil and inedible corn. The renewable has the same chemical composition and performs the same as petroleum diesel, enabling it to be used without modifications in any machine now using traditional diesel. However, the fuel produces 50% to 80% less greenhouse gas emissions.
