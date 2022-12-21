TUCUMCARI — Federal authorities recently arrested a suspect in Michigan on suspicion of a two-year string of 25 semi-truck trailer arson cases along Interstate 40, including in Tucumcari.
Arrested was Viorel Pricop, 64, of Allen Park, Michigan, and made his initial appearance in a U.S. District Court in Detroit. Pricop was charged with one count of arson of property in interstate commerce, a crime that carries a mandatory minimum sentence of five years in federal prison and a statutory maximum of 20 years in federal prison.
The New Mexico Fire Marshals Office played a role in the multistate investigation by the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), according to a news release from the fire marshals office.
ATF reached out to the fire marshals office in October 2020 to coordinate the investigation of any commercial motor vehicle fires along I-40. On Oct. 24, 2020, New Mexico State Police contacted the fire marshals office to report a commercial motor vehicle fire involving a Swift tractor trailer in Tucumcari along I-40.
The rear of the semi-truck was on fire, and the driver of the truck was asleep in the cab. The fire marshals’ investigation determined it was an act of arson and attempted murder.
Over the following two years, the fire marshals office investigated five other fires involving Swift tractor trailers in conjunction with ATF. Using search warrants for cell phone towers in Torrance, McKinley, Guadalupe and Quay County, the fire marshals located a GPS device installed in a commercial truck that was present at all fires.