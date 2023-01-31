TUCUMCARI — A local man remains in federal custody after he was accused of trying to solicit sex acts from two underage children. An undercover FBI agent posed as the children online.
Joseph Wayne Gadman, 40, was charged with attempted coercion and enticement of a minor, which can lead to mandatory minimum of 10 years and up to life in prison if convicted.
Gadman appeared in federal court Jan. 19 for a detention hearing and is expected to remain in jail until his trial, which had not been scheduled.
Gadman is being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Albuquerque, a U.S. Attorney’s Office spokesman said.
According to a news release Friday from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Gadman is accused of using a foreign fetish website to contact a user who, unbeknownst to him, was an undercover FBI agent.
“Under the username Gadmanj40, Gadman allegedly indicated that he was interested in the undercover agent’s interests,” the release sated. “Believing that the user with whom he was communicating had children, Gadman allegedly arranged to meet the undercover agent’s ‘family’ for the purposes of engaging in sexual acts with two minors — a 12-year-old and an 8-year-old.