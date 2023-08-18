A Santa Fe man is accused of being behind the wheel of an SUV that rammed a police car, drove head-on at five vehicles and attempted to hit a woman riding a bicycle during a high-speed chase near Pecos.
The chase ended when the SUV got stuck on the shoulder of a road and a bystander helped an officer handcuff the man.
Police arrested 39-year-old Steven G. Jimenez on charges related to the Aug. 3 chase, and on an outstanding arrest warrant for removing a GPS ankle monitor while out of jail on bond in a separate case, according to court records.
Jimenez was booked into the San Miguel County Detention Center on a total of nine charges.
He faces two counts of aggravated battery on a peace officer with a deadly weapon, one count of aggravated battery on a peace officer without bodily harm, one count aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, all felonies. He also faces misdemeanor charges of battery, attempted motor vehicle theft, resisting arrest, criminal damage to property and reckless driving.
During an Aug. 7 hearing, Judge Christian Montaño set an unsecured $10,000 bond for Jimenez and ordered that he be placed on house arrest and wear a GPS ankle monitor.