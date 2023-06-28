ESPANOLA — Raymond Martinez, 51, of Chimayo, turned himself in to New Mexico State Police on June 20 for the murder of his next-door neighbor, a father of five.
On June 17, police arrived at County Road 101 in Chimayo to respond to a potentially dangerous altercation between Martinez and Joshua Montoya outside of their homes. Police ordered them back inside their homes and left. Soon after, they resumed their altercation, and Martinez shot Montoya twice. He stumbled into his home, where he ultimately died on his kitchen floor from a gunshot to the head, according to police reports.
Martinez reportedly fled the scene by car with his wife before police arrived. One of Montoya’s five children called a close family friend and said to come quickly because “Ray shot and killed my dad,” according to a police report. Police found one of the children with bloodied hands.
Martinez has now been charged with at least one felony in four different New Mexico counties, including a guilty plea to voluntary manslaughter in 1998, and a drunk-driving accident in 2015 that killed his father, Ray Martinez Sr., according to court records.
Three days after the shoot-out, Martinez turned himself in to NMSP, who charged him with first-degree murder and abuse of a child.