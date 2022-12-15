LAS VEGAS — A Las Vegas man faces a capital murder charge after police allege he shot his uncle in the back of the head with an AK-47 at his home two days after Thanksgiving.
Joshua Corbin, 41, turned himself into police on Dec. 4 after his mother told him to, according to court documents. He told officers he had shot his uncle, George Bonney, 66, at his home at the Bonita Vista Community Home Park on South Grand Avenue, where he lives with his mother. Corbin said that he wanted to show his uncle his AK-47, which was located on top of the refrigerator inside the trailer. He told officers that the gun “went off” as he was retrieving it and shot Bonney in the back of the head, killing him instantly.
He told officers that after killing him, he took his body to a “field” on the outskirts of Las Vegas and hid him under shrubs and branches.
Corbin was charged with first-degree murder, a capital felony, as well as a third-degree felony for tampering with evidence.
He faced his first appearance in court in the case on Dec. 5. The court set his bond at $50,000, meaning he will have to come up with $5,000 (10%) to be released from SMCDC. If he is released, he will be placed on house arrest until trial, at the scene where the alleged crime took place.