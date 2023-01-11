LAS VEGAS — A man fleeing from police died after the car he was driving crashed into a building near South Grand Avenue and Chavez Street on Jan. 5. No officers or bystanders were injured.
Officers with the Las Vegas Police Department attempted a traffic stop on a gold Honda Civic driven by 42-year-old Gilbert Montoya, a man wanted nationwide on at least two arrest warrants, according to Police Chief Antonio Salazar.
Montoya was declared dead at the scene of the crash.
A 38-year-old man was a passenger in the vehicle at the time of the crash. He was transported to Alta Vista Regional Hospital and later airlifted to an Albuquerque hospital to be treated for injuries. His condition was unknown as of this writing.
Montoya has a lengthy criminal history in New Mexico and was the sole witness to a deadly shooting in 2019 in which Montoya was shot as well.