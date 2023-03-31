TUCUMCARI — A Tucumcari man filed a lawsuit against the city, police department and two officers over his being body-slammed during a 2021 arrest that was captured by a bystander’s video.
Pete Apodaca filed a complaint for damages on March 6 in Tucumcari district court. The defendants are the City of Tucumcari, Tucumcari Police Department, former TPD corporal Herman Martinez and officer Justin Garcia.
Margie Rutledge of the Harrison, Hart & Davis law firm in Albuquerque filed the seven-page suit on Apodaca’s behalf, and it demands a jury trial.
According to the lawsuit, Apodaca suffered a broken collarbone, a cracked rib and head and back injuries while being picked up and body-slammed during his arrest.
It states Apodaca has “extreme difficulty” bending over or lifting items.
“Mr. Apodaca’s injuries have precluded him from picking up his toddler-aged son or helping him dress,” it states. “Mr. Apodaca’s injuries persist, and treatment of the injuries is ongoing.”
The lawsuit also states Martinez and Garcia had been accused of and disciplined for misconduct on previous occasions.