LAS VEGAS — On an unseasonably hot day in early September 2020, 37-year-old Colin Gonzalez got off the bicycle he was riding to get into a silver Chevrolet sedan. Police would later find Gonzalez’s lifeless body in an alleyway between Grand Avenue and Railroad Avenue. The Chevy sedan was later abandoned at a west side cemetery.
Police soon began searching for Joseph S. Martinez, their only suspect in Gonzalez’s murder. Martinez — who’s also known as “Jo Jo” — was arrested and charged with first-degree murder. As part of a plea agreement, the charge was reduced to second-degree murder; however, in a court filing recently, attorneys representing Martinez contended he was not the shooter and that instead a third man inside the car shot and killed Gonzalez.
On June 21, District Court Judge Michael Aragon sentenced Martinez, now 45, to 12 years in prison. Under the terms of a repeat offender agreement, Martinez faced between five and 15 years in prison for his plea of no contest to charges of second-degree murder and tampering with evidence.
In a June 20 sentencing memorandum, attorneys with the Law Offices of the Public Defender, or LOPD, contend that another man was in the back seat of the car driven by Martinez, and that it was that man who shot and killed Gonzales.
The filing also stated that an LOPD investigator viewed the surveillance video from the alleyway and determined Martinez was not the shooter, stating that Martinez had “insufficient time” to shoot Gonzales, get out of the car, walk around to the other side and remove Gonzales from the front passenger seat.
The man who is alleged to have been in the back seat of Martinez’s car at the time of the murder is not facing charges in the case, Clayton said.