CLOVIS — A local man has been sentenced to 34 years in New Mexico’s Department of Corrections for shooting at two Clovis Police Officers and a Curry County Deputy.
Marcus Lewis, 22, was sentenced by Ninth Judicial District Judge Drew Tatum on Feb. 23 after his conviction on being a habitual offender with one prior felony conviction.
Ninth Judicial District Attorney Quentin Ray wrote in a news release, “Shooting at Law Enforcement Officers is a serious violent offense per New Mexico law and Lewis will have to serve 85% of the sentence.”
At the time of the chase when shots were fired at law enforcement, Lewis was being sought as a suspect in the gunshot wounding of Jesus Navarrette.
Ray reported the case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Brett Carter.
Lewis was represented by criminal defense attorney, Sandra Gallagher of Portales.