LAS VEGAS — Agents with the Region IV Drug Task Force located $18,000 in cash along with hundreds of fentanyl pills during a raid on a home south of Storrie Lake State Park earlier this week.
Law enforcement officers from the Las Vegas Police Department, New Mexico Corrections Department and the U.S. Marshall’s Service served a warrant at the home of 37-year-old Gilbert A. Romero in the 600 block of Harlan Road on Dec. 18. Inside, agents recovered cash, cocaine, methamphetamine, fentanyl and other opioids, according to an arrest affidavit filed in Magistrate Court.
As agents surrounded the residence, they ordered occupants to exit. A woman and a man complied and were detained by agents, but Romero remained inside the home, according to the affidavit. Romero continued to ignore commands to exit the home, so task force agents forcefully entered the home through the front door. Agents located Romero in a crawl space underneath the house.
In the crawl space, agents also located a lockbox containing “a large amount of U.S. currency,” crack cocaine, meth and a digital scale, the affidavit stated. Other narcotics were located in the crawl space as well. In all, agents recovered $18,534 in cash, along with 341 fentanyl pills, 111 Suboxone strips, 3.8 grams of meth and 8 grams of crack cocaine.
Romero was scheduled to appear in Magistrate Court on Dec. 27 for a preliminary hearing.