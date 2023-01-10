CLOVIS — A Portales man accused of killing two people in 2016 was sentenced Jan. 3 to 13 years in prison. Jose Zapata, 39, pleaded no-contest to voluntary manslaughter charges in both slayings.
District Judge Donna Mowrer pronounced Zapata guilty of the March 15, 2016, slayings of Christina Winters Griffin, 31, and John Jesse Bustamante, 39, both of Portales.
The 13-year sentence was the net result of consecutive six-year sentences for the offenses, four-year additions tacked on because Zapata is a habitual offender, one of which was suspended, and credit for time served.
In the plea agreement, Mowrer found Zapata guilty of killing Griffin and Bustamante, but dropped charges of arson, possessing firearms as a felon, and tampering with evidence.
The sentencing hearing included a lengthy statement from Valerie Slaughter, Griffin’s mother, in which she praised law enforcement efforts but said the plea agreement imposed a sentence on Zapata that she called too light.
With convictions for first-degree murder and the felonies that were dropped in the agreement, she said, Zapata should have been sentenced to life in prison plus 45 years. The 13-year sentence, she said, is “a drop in the bucket.”