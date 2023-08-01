LAS VEGAS — A man who shot and killed his girlfriend and her grandfather while livestreaming portions of the murders on Facebook was sentenced to 42 years in prison, the maximum allowed under a plea agreement he accepted in late June.
During a sentencing hearing July 24, District Court Judge Abigail Aragon sentenced 25-year-old Alejandro A. Alirez to 15 years for the murder of 34-year-old Cristal Cervantes and an additional 15 years for the murder of her grandfather, 89-year-old Victor Cervantes.
Alirez — identified in some court records as Alejandro Sanchez-Alirez — also received a total of 12 additional years in prison for shooting at law enforcement officers during a standoff at a home in 2020.
Alirez was 23 at the time and was livestreaming on Facebook when police arrived at the home. In the livestream, he indicated he’d already killed Victor Cervantes, and he then shot Cristal Cervantes with a semi-automatic pistol during the live broadcast.
Officials determined that Victor Cervantes was shot a total of three times. Cristal Cervantes was shot twice, first in the stomach, then in the head.
Alirez accepted a plea agreement on June 30, pleading guilty to two counts of second-degree murder and four counts of aggravated assault upon a peace officer. A charge of shooting at a dwelling or occupied building was dropped as part of the agreement.
While in the New Mexico Department of Corrections, if he earns the maximum amount in “good time’ credit, he will be eligible for release at age 60.