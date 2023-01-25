ESPAÑOLA — Española Mayor John Ramon Vigil on Jan. 16 formally requested Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham send state police to help fight a post-holiday crime surge in the city.
In a letter, Vigil asked the governor to dispatch New Mexico State Police “to assist the Española Police Department with patrols, crime prevention efforts, drug trafficking efforts, and highway traffic safety support within the city limits of Española until March 2023.”
Vigil, who also discussed the issue with Lujan Grisham over the phone a day earlier, wrote that “our community has seen a large growth in property crimes, vagrancy, and drug trafficking since the holidays.”
“The City of Española’s central location and major arterial roadways have made it a crossroads point for the State of New Mexico,” wrote Vigil. “Because of this it has invited a large transient population that have established themselves in our community. I believe the assistance of additional State Police officers can assist our department with the ... resolution of these incidents.”
Vigil said rural municipalities across the state are seeing increases in crime. Like them, Española has struggled to raise the revenue necessary to hire as many police officers as the city needs.
In an interview about his letter to the governor, Vigil said a city of Española’s size needs 40 or more police doing patrols, responding to emergencies and working cases.
Currently, the city has 31, Vigil said.
“Because of our limited budgets, municipalities in smaller communities such as Española are struggling the most due to competition from larger agencies or other regional employers,” the mayor wrote, alluding to the employee retention issues plaguing governments across Rio Arriba County.
Vigil said he directed Police Chief Mizel Garcia to coordinate efforts with state police “immediately upon their arrival, to mitigate issues and strategically organize efforts to combat these nefarious activities occurring within our community.”
Española previously sought help from state police in October. That request led to a joint anti-crime operation conducted by city, state and county law enforcement, the mayor said.
In November, the Española Police Department’s beefed-up enforcement seemed to slow the rate of property crimes, vagrancy and drug trafficking, the mayor said.
After the holidays, crime again increased and spurred the mayor’s letter, Vigil told the Sun.
Vigil said the city has adopted a “zero-tolerance approach” to low-level crimes in accordance with the “broken windows” theory of policing. The approach was popularized in 1990s New York City, where NYPD members cracked down on misdemeanors like property crimes and saw decreases in both major and lesser crimes.
“We’re going to devote all resources possible to crack down,” Vigil said.
The governor’s office did not respond to a request for comment.