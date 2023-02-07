TAOS —Mayor Pascualito Maestas took to Facebook Jan. 26 to publish his list of candidates for the town’s Home Rule Charter Commission, introducing a previously lacking degree of transparency to his monthslong push to make Taos a home rule municipality.
Maestas faced criticism from town councilors and members of the public for not releasing the list sooner. And in response to a Jan. 11 Taos News Inspection of Public Records Act request, Maestas claimed that no such list existed.
In his Facebook post — in which he characterized the newspaper’s reporting on the home rule portion at a Jan. 24 fractious town council meeting as “journalistic spin” — Maestas listed his handpicked candidates for the commission.
Several more applications have been submitted by members of the public interested in serving on a home rule charter commission, according to the town’s record custodian.
The town was accepting letters of interest for the commission seats until Feb. 9; the town council will reconvene to take up the appointments at its Feb. 24 meeting.