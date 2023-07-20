FORT SUMNER — The village council revised its list of raises for employees July 10, a week after approving increases of 4% and 5%.
Meeting in regular session with all members present for the first time in several weeks, the council deadlocked on a larger-scale raise for streets supervisor Michael Lucero.
Lucero requested a raise of $1.50 per hour, saying he has eight years with the city, and is the lowest-paid supervisor. He said he is also paid a lower rate than other supervisors hired after him.
Previously, Lucero’s pay was reduced from $15.25 per hour to $14.75 per hour after he chose to end his part-time duties in animal control. As a result of the June 27 council meeting, Lucero had received a 5% raise (74 cents) to $15.49 per hour.
At the July 10 meeting, Lucero pointed out that he is called out in the middle of the night to handle repairs, helps with the swimming pool and does “whatever the mayor asked me to do.”
Councilor Derrick Terrell moved to increase Lucero’s hourly pay to $16.01an hour, a hike of 8.5% overall, effectively restoring the pay lost when Lucero ended his commitment to animal control. The vote was 2-2, leaving Mayor Gallegos to break the tie, voting in favor of the raise.