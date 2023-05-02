SILVER CITY — Community members voiced items on their wish lists for a new Silver City aquatic facility during a public meeting April 27, but also aired their concerns about keeping the project within the town’s proposed budget.
Among the amenities people said they would want to see were a year-round use pool, a competition lap pool, a therapy pool and facilities such as party rooms and a walking track.
About 25 people attended in person, while others joined in virtually to the meeting conducted by George Deines, studio director with Counsilman-Hunsaker, an aquatics planning and design firm that works on projects across the country.
The meeting was part of the feasibility study the company is producing for the town. Deines said the ideas generated at the meeting will be combined with the company’s research and other feedback to generate several concepts.