CLOVIS — The health clinic on Main Street in Melrose that wasn’t occupied for a while officially opened back up on May 8.
According to a release, the clinic was made possible because of a partnership with Plains Regional Medical Center (PRMC) and Curry County. The clinic is open only on Mondays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The clinic will have certified nurse practitioners Stacey Chavez and Kristen Benavidez. Chavez focuses more on family practice, but also has subspecialties in urology and OB/GYN. Benavidez specializes in family health, and will be joined by physician assistant Geri Weiland, who provides care to adults.
“We are thrilled to be able to provide these important services in Melrose, so community members can have their healthcare needs met without having to travel for care,” Chavez said in the release.
For more information or to make an appointment, call 575-769-7577.