Holidays are such an important memory-building experience with our kids. Sometimes as parents/adults, we forget that these events are our family building blocks. The not sharing of knowledge is sad. For many families, when the grandparents are gone, so are these connections. This knowledge is pushed aside with the everyday humdrum of life.
I was fortunate I heard so many stories growing up. I wondered if these stories were embellished in some ways. But most were still funny, if nothing more than the person was cracking up while telling them. My favorites are the funny ones that made me wonder why someone would do that. So, what if it’s repeated to us a dozen times? Is that so bad? No, because that gives us stronger memories, even reinforcing family bonds. It keeps those memories alive in us.
Placing flags on the servicemen’s graves was always a powerful one for me. It wasn’t advertised but it occurred every year. It was respect that was the basis of it, not notoriety. I helped once when I was 8, that was overwhelming to see the sheer number of people who had served for us. The people I saw out there, I never had an idea that they did this year after year. I have never forgotten that. It is encouraging to see that’s still done and not just my little hometown.
I’ve wondered how many people use Memorial Day as a family reunion day. It seemed that way when I was little. Everyone was at my grandmother’s house visiting and bringing dishes of food. Then we had to cart all of the food outside. She didn’t want everyone in her house. That was my grandmother on my mom’s side. Now we call that a potluck dinner, but then it was just a family gathering.
The food was always interesting, not necessarily good, but interesting. I always wondered if aunt whatever’s famous dish was just one she made every time. It usually wasn’t that good. Fairly sure those recipes were from magazines.
I have recipes I make many times and over and over and over again. I have created a few recipes but sure have used many more from magazines and the internet. I am sure I am the only one that does that, right?
If you have never had one of the Jell-O salads, you missed nothing. I could barely eat them but my parents’ generation and my grandmother’s generation devoured them. The green one, lime-flavored I believe, had cottage cheese and crushed pineapple. The orange-flavored had shredded carrots and pineapple. I always thought as a kid that pineapple was a family favorite. The worst indignity was to have to grate those carrots. The last of these monstrously gross “desserts” I remember was red Jell-O. It was cherry but not sure, really, could have been strawberry.
We made it through those days; my kids have no idea of that world. I don’t plan to try any of them on my kids either. But for some reason, I have those Jell-O molds stored. Is that sentimental or is that an obligation to my mother and my grandmother? I am not sure why.
Next on the family reunions buffet list are the meat spreads. We buy sandwich meat now and even some in cans. Anything that was a protein, any leftover meat was promptly ground through a food grinder or a food mill. I am not sure why but a pickle was always involved also. After all that then they added the miracle whip to the ground meat. I know people like mayo and that’s fine. Roast was beef spread with pickles in it. It was gross — sorry, it was. Ham was the same, not like the ones in a can. Chicken spread. These looked like, and to me tasted like, wallpaper paste. Then cute bread triangles appeared. It didn’t taste any better with that bread. I know that was a duty of one of the older cousins to cut those triangles.
Lastly, the churning of the ice cream. My older cousins made the mix for the churns. Being one the youngest cousins, I had to sit on the churn. It would wobble, so ice cream wouldn’t churn on the bottom without our weight aiding it. My cousin 4 years older than me also sat on a churn. Yes, they were in the shade but cold, really cold. When my youngest cousin was 5 and I was 9 we had the churn-sitting duty.
Doesn’t everyone like ice cream? It’s OK, but I don’t own an ice cream churn.
———
