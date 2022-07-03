Rio Grande Sun
ESPAÑOLA — The Yogi Bhajan Memorial Highway needs to be gone. Not the highway, which is Highway 106, but the name.
A petition is being circulated by a former Bhajan associate calling for the highway name to be removed and replaced by something other than Bhajan’s name. We agree with him.
You can’t prosecute a dead man, but you can examine a person’s history after they’re gone and try to set the record straight. Bhajan was at one time a popular and charismatic Sikh leader in Northern New Mexico but as the years have passed, he has been widely accused of numerous misdeeds, most notably sexual abuse involving his followers.
The complaints are voluminous, and his alleged bad behavior has been chronicled in books, online social media and a television documentary on Vice. Two more television documents are in the works.
He died in 2004 and State Road 106 was officially renamed after him on April 28, 2006. The highway is in Sombrillo, between U.S. 84/285 and State Road 76. It is three-quarters of a mile long. His accusers and detractors see it as a highway of shame.
The New Mexico Transportation Commission would need to rename the highway. Clearly, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham could give the commission a nod to propose renaming the highway.
Bhajan’s name on a sign will not be the first to head to the junkyard. Just recently a mountain in Yellowstone National Park was renamed. What was once Mount Doane became the First People’s Mountain on June 9. The mountain had been named for Gustavus Doane, who was a leader in a U.S. Army regiment in January of 1890 that massacred 175 Blackfoot Indians — Indigenous people. Doane is reported to have spent the rest of his life bragging about the carnage he and his troops wrought in what was known as the Marias Massacre.
The mountain was named for him because of his efforts many months after the massacre in getting Yellowstone named as a National Park.
This just happens to be the most recent example of a name being changed — this time on a mountain — because of misdeeds that under the scope of history brought disgrace to the person who had been honored.
Yogi Bhajan emigrated in 1968 to the U.S. from India. He became known for his teaching and charisma. Ultimately, he established a non-profit (and) several for-profit companies. He later settled on a ranch and ashram in Española on SR 106.
He’s dead and cannot face his accusers, but there appears to be a mountain of evidence that he was not who he seemed to be and that he took advantage of followers, particularly women. Governor Lujan Grisham, down with the sign.