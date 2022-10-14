The following public records are from the Roswell Police Department and can be viewed at rpdc2c.org. All people arrested or cited are presumed innocent.
Police responded on Oct. 8th at 9:50 a.m. to a burglary at the 2200 block of South Sunset Avenue. Around $900 in men's clothing, $50 in coins and a $50 propane tank were reported stolen.
Arrests/citations
Daniel Lucero was charged on Oct. 7 at 9:24 p.m. with shoplifting from the 4500 block of North Main Street.
Chandler Maurice Mairot was charged with possession, delivery or manufacture of drug paraphernalia and failure to appear on Oct 7 at 11:10 p.m. in the 200 block of East Albuquerque Street.
Brittany Renee Chipps was charged with shoplifting on Oct. 8 at 12:48 p.m. while in the 4500 block of North Main Street.
Aaron Nicholas Aranda was charged Oct. 8 at 7:09 p.m. with shoplifting while in the 4500 block of North Main Street.
Destiny Ann Coronado on Oct. 8 at 8:42 p.m. was charged with shoplifting from a 4500 block of North Main Street address.
Lisa Yardley and Brian Christopher Lewis on Oct. 9 at 2:11 p.m. were both charged with shoplifting from a 4500 block of North Main Street address.
Noel Carlos was charged with reckless driving Oct. 10 at 8:05 p.m. while in the 1600 block of Southeast Main Street.
Vito Rick Sosa was charged on Oct. 11 at 9:39 p.m. with unlawful taking of a motor vehicle from a 900 block of a West 19th street location.
Britney Michelle Matthews on Oct. 13 at 4:39 p.m. was charged with shoplifting from a 4500 block of North Main Street location.
On Oct 13 at 6:26 p.m, John Kellar was charged with shoplifting from a 4500 block of North Main Street address.
Gisela Iveth Medina-Mendez was charged Oct. 13 at 8:47 p.m. with aggravated driving while under the influence of intoxicating liquor or drugs while at the 1500 block of North Garden Avenue.
Arsons/criminal damages
A 2017 Honda Accord was reported damaged Oct. 12 at 1:15 p.m. at the 1400 block of North Lea Avenue location.
A $1,500 trailer door was reported damaged on Oct. 7 at 11:18 a.m. from a 2000 Southeast Main Street location.
Police responded on Oct. 8 at 12:25 p.m., to a criminal damage call in the 2500 block of North Grand Avenue. Walls and a counter were reported to have sustained $1,200 in damage.
Officers were dispatched to a criminal damage call Oct. 11 at 8:59 a.m. in the 400 block of East 2nd Street. A $1,700 catalytic converter was reported damaged.
On Oct. 11 at 11:30 a.m, windows and a door with a combined value of $1,100 were reported damaged on a vehicle at a 700 block of East 3rd Street location.
Police on Oct. 13 at 11:20 a.m. responded to a criminal damage and a breaking and entering call. $1,000 in damage was reportedly done to the walls at a 2500 block of North Grand Avenue location.
Larcenies/thefts
Officers were dispatched to the 1300 block of South Main Street Oct. 7 at 9:26 a.m. in reference to a shoplifting. A $59.99 tool kit and a $48.99 wrench set were each reported stolen.
On Oct. 7 at 12:57 p.m. police were dispatched to the 100 block of East 19th Street in reference to a vehicle burglary. A $200 pair of binoculars and a $180 machette were reported stolen.
On Oct. 8 at 5:33 a.m. police were dispatched to the 1400 block of West Tulane Drive in reference to a vehicle burglary of a 2017 Dodge Ram.
A $600 handgun, and a $180.00 were also reported stolen. The following items were reported stolen from the 2300 block of North Sherman Avenue
The following items were reported stolen from the 2300 block of North Sherman Avenue on Oct. 8 at 4:41 p.m: a $2,500 go-kart; a $1,000 bicycle; a $5,000 bicycle; a $100 bicycle seat and a $850 helium tank. A $300 gate was reported damaged.
Officers were dispatched on the Oct. 8 at 7:31 p.m, to the 1000 block of South Main Street regarding larceny from a building. An $890 iPhone 11 was reported stolen.
On Oct. 9 at 6:41 p.m, in the 1100 block of North Atkinson Avenue, a $100 car battery was reported stolen.
Vehicle keys valued at $100 were reported stolen Oct. 10 at 12:17 a.m. from a 3600 block of North Main Street address.
Police were dispatched to the 100 block of East Mathews Street on Oct. 10 at 8:28 a.m. in reference to a burglary. A $100 space heater was reported stolen.
On Oct. 10 at 2:14 p.m. the following items were reported stolen from the Zero block of Determan Lane address: a $300 60-inch TV; two 40-inch TVs, each valued at $150; a Nintendo 64 valued at $150 and three Nintendo 64 video games each valued at $10.
Police responded to a criminal damage call Oct. 12 at 8:40 a.m. in the 3600 block of North Main Street, a $500 hotel office door and a $500 safe were reported damaged.
Officers were dispatched to the 4500 block of North Main Street on Oct. 12 at 11:24 a.m. in reference to shoplifting. A $124.94 baby monitor was reported stolen.
A $2,000 electric bike was reported stolen on Oct. 12 at 3:22 p.m. from a 1500 block of Pontiac Drive address.
Officers were dispatched Oct. 12 at 5:42 p.m. to the 200 block of South Delaware Avenue in reference to a larceny. A $350 handgun was reported stolen.
Police responded to a shoplifting call on Oct. 12 at 9:39 p.m. from a 4500 block of North Main Street location. A $159 baby monitor was reported stolen.
Officers were dispatched to the 1800 block of South Main Street on Oct. 13 at 9:31 a.m. in reference to a larceny. A $600 bicycle was reported stolen.
Bike repair equipment with a combined value of $103.42 was reported stolen Oct. 13 at 5:54 p.m. from a 4500 block of North Main Street address.