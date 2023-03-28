Students at Mesa Middle School were able to see their new building when they returned to class Monday after spring break.
Decorations inside were visible from the windows and small groups of students could be seen peering inside through the morning.
Principal Jamie Watson provided a tour of many of these additions to the campus. This first phase added 80,000 square feet of space.
“I was so excited that I felt like a kid at Christmas,” Watson said about the last days leading up to Monday’s unveiling, especially Sunday. “We were all ready for the kids to experience it today.”
An open house will go on in April so parents can come in and see the improvements to the campus.
Watson said the students were just as excited as the employees about the upgrades completed so far.
“The kids said it felt as if they were out of town, on vacation, visiting Albuquerque,” Watson said.
For many of the students at Mesa, this was the first time they would be learning inside a two-story school building. There are only a small number of schools with two-story buildings in the Roswell Independent School District, Watson noted.
Even hours after the building was first opened early in the morning, students outside could be seen still peering through the windows to get an eyeful of what is inside. Groups of students were escorted around so they could find locations, such as the restrooms. The original campus structures were built in the late 1950s and early 1960s.
Watson said students had to do without some things during this first phase of construction. They had been without basketball courts for a few months, but now have both indoor and outdoor courts available once again, for example. The new gym, where the indoor basketball court is situated, a paved outdoor track and renovated cafeteria that looks as if it’s also “brand new,” Watson said.
The major improvement is 24 new classrooms as well as lab areas for science, family consumer science and an area designed for career exploration activities, for a total of 28 state-of-the-art learning spaces.
About half of the overall project is going to be new while the other half will be renovated. The last two days of school before spring break were conducted remotely so staff would have additional preparation time for the big move.
Watson explained that she and many others have been on their feet pretty much non-stop since before the break. Among the people who helped Mesa employees move were employees from other local schools, Roswell Independent School District employees, including some from the district administration and maintenance, and even some members of the district board.
“We moved a whole school in about a week,” Watson said.
For the assistance, she and other Mesa staff are “so incredibly grateful.”
The second phase will focus on the older building and will be where such uses as offices and a library. A portion of the old building will be demolished. The new outdoor area will become a bus lane.
Cost for the entire project will be $22 million. More than 70% of the funding is from the New Mexico Public School Capital Outlay Council. The remainder, about $6 million, comes from the $14 million in general obligation funds approved by voters in 2019.
The groundbreaking ceremony to mark the first phase of construction was in October 2021. Phase two is scheduled to be finished by the end of this year, Watson added.