ESPAÑOLA — A mining union official was indicted on embezzlement charges in January for making more than $4,000 in ATM withdrawals at area casinos, federal court records show.
Manuel Anaya, the former president of United Mine Workers of America local union 3106, was the chapter’s financial secretary when he withdrew union funds from ATMs at the Buffalo Thunder resort and casino and Cities of Gold Casino, as well as two Albuquerque casinos: the Isleta Resort and Casino and Sandia Resort and Casino, according to a Jan. 10 indictment filing.
Anaya is charged with 21 counts of embezzlement by an officer of a labor organization. Prosecutors said he made the withdrawals of union funds between January 2018 and October 2020.
The United Mine Workers of America represents thousands of miners of fine metals, minerals and rock from North Carolina to New Mexico.
“We were made aware of charges against Mr. Anaya and we are handling the situation internally,” said Erin Bates, spokesperson for United Mine Workers of America. “Our main focus is making sure the money returns to the Local Union.”
Anaya, who was freed by the court pending trial, could not be reached for comment.