LOVINGTON — The City Commission named David Miranda as the new city manager Sept. 11 after deliberating in closed session before making the final decision on a 4-1 vote.
Miranda, who has been interim city manager since Vidal Martinez resigned in June, was picked from a group of three finalists that included Emily Townsend, co-owner of Patriot Oilfield Supply of Artesia and Jerry Brian, oilfield environmental consultant of Hobbs.
Miranda made the following statement after he agreed to accept the job:
Miranda worked for the Lovington Police Department for 12 years and moved up the ranks from a patrol officer to detective sergeant to police chief. Prior to that, he worked on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange as an equity stock agent. He has a BA in economics and is a certified public official through New Mexico State University.
He will be paid an annual salary of $120,000.