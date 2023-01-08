Members of the Roswell City Council will meet Monday afternoon to hold a workshop about the Municipal Infrastructure Reimbursement Program (MIRP). The workshop will begin at 1:30 p.m. Monday at Roswell City Hall, 425 N. Richardson Ave., in the large conference room.
The city continues to suffer from a housing shortage, including too few affordable dwellings. MIRP, Resolution 21-65, was approved by the previous council in October 2021 to ease this overall shortage.
As currently written, Roswell's program focuses on providing incentives to those building new residences in the city with a partial rebate to the developer or builder for constructing city-approved municipal infrastructure. This includes constructing streets and sidewalks, as well as lines to connect the residences to the city's water and sewer services, according to earlier reporting.
The program was approved without funding. Amid discussions about whether to provide $750,000 so the city could begin paying developers for work completed during the remainder of the fiscal year, which ends June 30, it was determined the MIRP wasn’t written to fit Roswell’s form of municipal government.
Roswell's MIRP was modeled after the program used in Hobbs, which is a home-rule government, a form that allows their elected officials to make a variety of changes in the government's operations.
However, Roswell is a municipal corporation. This common form of local government provides only the limited powers granted to these cities by the state compared with home-rule systems in New Mexico, which can more freely modify their powers and rules.
Among other concerns was that the MIRP was being made available to developers and builders not creating affordable dwellings.
The MIRP had high potential to cause the city legal problems once any incentive payments would have been made, according to City Attorney Hessel Yntema.
In December, councilors decided to hold off on allocating funds until they could fully consider how to proceed with providing incentives without violating any rules while also allowing the city to fulfill specific local housing needs.
During the workshop, councilors will likely hear about several options that could be used to provide builders and developers incentives for such types of dwellings.
The MIRP item is again on the council agenda for Thursday’s meeting. Councilors could use the information provided at Monday’s workshop to begin crafting a revision or alternatives to the MIRP, Yntema said.
