More people die in auto accidents if they live in the “wrong time zone,” new research finds. Erratically drawn time zones in the U.S. may be to blame.
According to a news release from Jeff Gentry, professor of communication at Eastern New Mexico University, death rates are higher across the United States where people don’t wake up with the sun.
Over 12 years of data, Gentry, the lead author who worked with Jayson Evaniuck, also of ENMU; Thanchira Suriyamongkol of Southern Illinois University, and Ivana Mali of North Carolina State found a 21.8% higher vehicle-fatality rate where clock time is disconnected from solar time. More than 53 million Americans live in these “eccentric time localities.”
According to the study, these residents are forced to rise before dawn for much of the year, disrupting the normal sleep window and their natural circadian rhythms. “We were shocked by the thousands of unexpected deaths in these erratic time zones,” Gentry said, connecting circadian misalignment with driver fatigue.
Living in the wrong time zone may impact Texas most of all, two-thirds of which should be in Mountain Time according to the study. Midland-Odessa’s vehicle-fatality rate is double the national average and three-times higher than El Paso’s — the only part of Texas that is placed in Mountain Time. Amarillo likewise skews high, with a death rate 85% above the national average.
Eccentric-time localities averaged 1285 unexpected deaths each year compared to solar zones, at an annual economic cost estimated at $1.8 billion. Each traffic fatality averages 38 years of life lost.