SANTA ROSA — Lt. Michael Lopez, ranking officer in the Santa Rosa Police Department is moving over to the Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Department, where he starts March 6 as a senior officer.
Lopez has been the commanding officer at the SRPD since last October, when Angelo Romo was fired at police chief by a 3-2 City Council vote. Mayor Nelson Kotiar, who initiated Romo’s termination and cast the tie-breaking vote to dismiss him, opted out of hiring a new police chief, instead turning the job of overseeing the department to Lopez as the PD’s highest ranking officer.
Lopez also confirmed that he plans to run for county sheriff in 2026, when Sheriff Lorenzo Mata will be term-limited out. Lopez said his move to the sheriff’s department will help prepare him better for the job.
Lopez’s departure leaves Santa Rosa with four active officers — sergeants Ron Gage and Santana Campos and patrol officers Yvonne Gutierrez and Ober Astorga — with one other officer, Edward Chavez, on unpaid leave while allegations against him of domestic abuse remain pending. However, according to the mayor, three new officers have been hired.
Also in response to the officer shortage, Kotiar said he asked the State Police to step up patrols in Santa Rosa, which they have done.
He said the chief’s position is still open; no one is being considered at this time, he said.